FOX21 and the Pikes Peak Humane Society present our Pet of the Week!

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday morning, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region and FOX21 highlighted Kylo, a four-year-old German Wirehaired Pointer mix.

Kylo was surrendered by his owner after a new baby joined the family and they weren’t able to give the dog the attention he deserves.

His friends at HSPPR say Kylo is shy, but sweet – he’s good with kids, cats, and other dogs.

Kylo’s adoption fee is $200, which includes a voucher for a veterinary exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet insurance, a one-year dog license, and a microchip.

You can learn more about Kylo and decide if he’s the right pup for your family by visiting this link.

Remember, each animal that is adopted or reunited contributes to HSPPR’s many life-saving programs that benefit the homeless pets waiting to find their new families.