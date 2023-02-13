(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Pikes Peak Regional Building Department (PPRBD) has shared that another Whataburger location set to be built in Colorado Springs has received its permit.

According to PPRBD, the fourth location for Whataburger will be on Montebello Drive West, near Target at North Union Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard. PPRBD added that this new location would be a remodel of an existing building, rather than being built from the ground up.

According to its website, this will be the fourth Whataburger location in Colorado Springs, joining locations at Constitution Avenue, Dublin Boulevard, and Interquest Parkway.