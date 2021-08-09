Fourth Judicial District Court finalists have been selected

DENVER– The Fourth Judicial District has nominated three candidates for a district court judgeship created by the retirement of the Honorable Jann Patrice DuBois. She will be vacating the position on Friday, Oct. 8.

Nominees Samuel Evig and Marika Frady of Colorado Springs and William Moller of Woodland Park have been selected by the commission on Friday, Aug. 6.

Governor Jared Polis now has fifteen days from Monday, Aug. 9 to appoint one of the selected nominees as district court judge.

The Fourth Judicial District includes both El Paso and Teller counties.

Comments from the public regarding any of the nominees may be directed to gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us.