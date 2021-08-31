Fourth Judicial District announces El Paso County Court vacancy

The El Paso County courthouse as seen from the Plaza of the Rockies building Monday morning.

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.– The Fourth Judicial District Nominating Commission will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 5 through videoconference to interview and select the nominees for appointment to the vacancy to the office of county judge for El Paso County.

The vacancy will be created on Friday, Oct. 8, by the appointment of the Honorable Samuel Evig to the Fourth Judicial District, District Court.

The applicant must be a qualified, eligible elector of El Paso County at the time of investiture and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado. The current annual salary for this position is $170,784. The initial term of office of a county judge stands at a provisional term of two years. Should the incumbent judge be approved by voters at that point, he will then have a term of four years.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice Maria E. Berkenkotter, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Scott Sosebee, 270 S. Tejon Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80901. Applicants may also visit the court’s home page.

The completed application must be e-mailed to the following address no later than Tuesday, Sept. 21, by 4 p.m.: judicial.applicants@judicial.state.co.us.

Late applications will not be considered, and any individual wishing to suggest a candidate may do so by letter to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than Tuesday, Sept. 14, by 4:00 p.m.

The members of the nominating commission for the Fourth Judicial District are Juan Moreno, Mary Linden, Lisa Dailey, Stella Hodgkins, and C. Onye Ikwaukor, all of Colorado Springs; and Kathleen Cefus of Divide.

The instructions for applicants are as follows:

The application form for a Colorado state court judgeship can be found on the Judicial Branch website at http://www.courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm. Please be complete and thorough in answering the questions; and, if an answer to any question requires more space than provided, attach a separate sheet of paper for each question. Do not change the margins or font size on the application.

2. Your application materials should be prepared in the following manner:

The application should be saved as a PDF file (preferably in text-searchable format. The electronic application does not need to contain a signature. If your application materials include multiple documents (i.e., cover letter, personal statement, reference letters) these documents should be combined into one single PDF document with the reference letters attached last. You must submit the names of not fewer than three nor more than five individuals from whom you are requesting a letter of reference. Such letters of reference shall be strictly confidential. It is preferred that reference letters are included with your application submission. If they are submitted directly by the author, they should be submitted by email as described below in paragraph 3. It is your responsibility to ensure that all letters of reference are submitted by the filing deadline listed in paragraph 4.

3. Your application materials compiled as outlined above should be sent via email with your name and El Paso County in the subject line with your materials attached as outlined above no later than 4 p.m. on September 21, 2021, to the following email address: judicial.applicants@judicial.state.co.us

**you should receive an automatic response to your email submission. If you do not, please email Nikky Conn at the address below to confirm receipt.

4. Your application must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.

5. Email Nikky Connin at the Colorado Supreme Court Clerk’s office with any further questions: nikky.conn@judicial.state.co.us.