(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Mayor, Nick Gradisar, hosted more than 30 mayors and city officials from across Colorado at the Colorado State Fair for the fourth annual Mayor’s Day on Saturday, Sept. 2.

“Mayor’s Day is a great network to share our experience as mayors and then showcase our rich agriculture, heritage and the entertainment offered at the Colorado State Fair,” said Mayor Gradisar.

Students from the Central High School Jazz Band provided pre-event entertainment and music for visitors for 2023’s event.

Every year, Mayor Gradisar showcases entertainment and asks the Pueblo Food Project to feature local cuisine for the Mayor’s Day lunch. State officials are then invited to enjoy the remainder of the day at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.