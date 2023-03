(LA JUNTA, Colo.) — The Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway reported four train cars derailed Sunday morning on March 26.

Courtesy of SECO News

BNSF Railway confirmed the derailment occurred at 5 a.m. within the BNSF rail facility. There were no injuries or hazardous materials that were compromised, according to BNSF.

“The incident does not pose a threat to the public,” stated BNSF.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.