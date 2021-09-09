Four teenagers killed following crash in Prowers County

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) has confirmed that four teenagers were killed and three other people were injured after a car crash Wednesday night.

According to CSP, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Prowers County Road 196 and Highway 287 when a semi-truck and a car carrying five teenagers collided.

The victims include:

a 16-year-old male

a 14-year-old female

a 15-year-old male

a 16-year-old male

A 15-year-old male is currently at a hospital undergoing surgery.

The semi-truck’s driver and passenger, a 50-year-old and a 25-year-old, were taken to a hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Wiley School District announced that school will be closed Thursday, Sept. 9. Counselors will be available throughout the day.

CSP is expected to release more information about the crash. FOX21 will update as more information becomes available.