COLORADO SPRINGS — Four senior dogs from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), that were recently featured on FOX21 Morning News have now found their forever homes.

Kona and Kiwi (a bonded pair), Buster, and Bruno were recently featured on FOX21’s Pet of the Week segment and HSPPR said they have since all been adopted.

Kiwi and Kona

Buster, Courtesy: HSPPR

Bruno, Courtesy: HSPPR

“All four of the senior dogs that we brought on (FOX21) recently were the sweetest dogs and it fills our hearts with joy seeing them get adopted into good and loving homes,” said Cody Costra, Public Relations Manager at HSPPR.

Costra explained that while senior dogs are just as sweet as younger dogs, they may need a little extra care after adoption.

“The main thing to remember with adopting a senior pet is that they could have some extra vet visits in their future, even though they have the same amount of love to give,” Costra said. “Luckily, our senior dogs get adopted pretty quickly at HSPPR.”