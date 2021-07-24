Four people taken to hospital after rollover crash early Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after a car crash sent one vehicle rolling.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the crash happened around 12:24 a.m. when a vehicle traveling north on Chelton Road struck the side of a vehicle traveling east on Airport Road.

The impact caused the second vehicle to roll multiple times.

Four people were transported to the hospital for treatment. One adult female sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Police said alcohol appeared to be contributing factor.