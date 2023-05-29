(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An alert sent by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking for four missing endangered minors who were last seen in El Paso, Texas, and are believed to be in the Colorado Springs area.

According to CBI, 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony and her four children, 16-year-old Aidan Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Aidan Williams, and 4-year-old Michael Carmony were last seen in El Paso Texas on Friday, May 26.

Courtesy: Colorado Bureau of Investigation

Jennifer Carmony was described as white with blond hair, blue eyes, 5’05”, and 150 pounds.

CBI said the family is believed to be traveling in a 2008 White Ford Expedition with Texas license plate LYC2812.

If you see Jennifer Carmony or any of the minors call 911 or the El Paso Police Department at (915) 832-4400.