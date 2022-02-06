Four minors seriously injured following a crash on I-25 near Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police are investigating after four minors were seriously hurt following an overnight crash on I-25.

It happened at 12:54 a.m. on Sunday at the 13th St off-ramp. Investigators say a truck was driving northbound when it left the roadway and collided with a light pole and guardrail. All four passengers were taken to the hospital. Three victims were then flown to Colorado Springs and Denver area hospitals for medical treatment.

Police believe alcohol and speed are factors in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Dispatch.