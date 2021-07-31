Four “March for Housing” participants arrested and charged with blocking traffic and interference

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four people participating in the ‘March for Housing’ demonstration have been arrested for unlawful behavior and face charges including blocking traffic and interference.

In a thread on Twitter, the Colorado Springs Police Department said it spoke with demonstrators Saturday morning before their demonstration to inform them of what is and is not lawful during a peaceful protest.

According the police department, demonstrators started to move into the street and officers gave them several warnings to move off the roadway but demonstrators continued.

Soon after, officers temporarily blocked a portion of Nevada Avenue for the demonstrators and community’s safety. During that time, officers made the arrests.

The police department said officers gave several verbal warnings before any arrests were made. It went on to say it fully believes and supports the community’s right to protest peacefully and legally.

According to the police department, officers remain at the festival.