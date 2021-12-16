Four D-11 schools with power outages back online after Wednesday storm

WASHINGTON – Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet introduced the Latonya Reeves Freedom Act to bolster the civil rights of disabled individuals who need long-term care to receive in the setting of their choice.

In 1991, Latonya Reeves fled a nursing home facility in Tennessee to move to Colorado. In Colorado, she could live independently while still accessing the care she needed in her own home. This legislation intends to strengthen the rights of disabled individuals, integrate them fully into the community and to receive the long-term care and support of their choice.

“Every person deserves the opportunity to live independently while still having access to the care that they need,” said Senator Michael Bennet. “Latonya Reeves was forced to leave Tennessee and come to Colorado to find that opportunity. Then she dedicated her life to helping others do the same. Our legislation will help ensure people like Latonya and the individuals that she has helped can live independently in their communities while still accessing the care they need -- no matter where they live.”