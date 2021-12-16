Four D-11 schools with power outages back online after Wednesday storm

COLORADO SPRINGS — Power has been restored at Buena Vista, Steele, Audubon and Howbert Elementary Schools.
School will be in session for these four schools tomorrow on Friday, Dec. 17, at the regularly scheduled time.
Power outages are still being worked on at Tesla Equal Opportunity School, Monroe Elementary, North Middle School, Taylor Elementary and Jackson Elementary. If power is not restored by 7:00 p.m. this evening at these locations, another message will go out to the community regarding tomorrow’s plans.