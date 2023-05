(COLORADO SPRINGS0 — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) shared a video of a mama bear and four cubs in Colorado Springs.

The video shows one cub after another climbing down a tree revealing four cubs following mom away from the tree.

CPW said you should always give bears plenty of space so you don’t come between a sow and her cubs.

“… You never know when a second, third, or even a fourth cub will drop from a tree!” said CPW.