(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is getting ready for summer, including the opening of several options for swimming and splashing starting Memorial Day weekend.

The City said Deerfield Hills Spray Ground is opening Thursday, June 1, The Watering Hole at Venezia Park, and the Splash Pad at Panorama Park are opening Friday, May 26. There is no cost to use the spray grounds, but the Watering Hole and Splash Pad will have periodic shutdowns throughout the season for ongoing maintenance.

There are also two fountains downtown that will both open on Friday, May 26 including; the Julie Penrose Fountain in America the Beautiful Park, which will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Uncle Wilber in Acacia Park which will operate from Noon to 6 p.m.

Monument Valley and Wilson Ranch pools operated in partnership with the YMCA are open to members of the public that purchase a day pass or members of the YMCA who purchase an outdoor pool pass.

At this time Portal Pool and the Memorial Park Family Center YMCA are closed until further notice due to concerns about the structural integrity of the facilities. The city said it is working on further assessments to find a solution for both facilities.

The city said all pools and fountains may close for the day if outside temperatures are not expected to reach above 65 degrees. The city advises guests to contact the site of choice before visiting.

Also, open for recreation year-round are Prospect Lake in Memorial Park and Quail Lake in southwest Colorado Springs.