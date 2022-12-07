(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) has moved to Stage 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and will remain in place until conditions change.
FFD said conditions are dry throughout El Paso County and there is an abundance of tall vegetation due to the lack of snowfall. The cold fronts moving in are creating low humidity and strong winds. With conditions as they are, FFD said it is in the City of Fountain’s best interest to move into Stage I Fire Restrictions.
Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions are as follows:
|Activity
|Stage 1 Burn Restrictions
|Stage 2 Burn Restrictions
|Outdoor blasting, welding, and torches
|Allowed with permit
|Allowed with permit
|Campfires in developed campgrounds/picnic grounds
|Allows in permanently constructed fire grates, charcoal grills, and wood-burning stoves
|Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or CNG) constructed recreational fire pit
|Model rockets
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Public prescribed burning/burn permits
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Outdoor smoking
|No smoking outside except in an enclosed building or vehicle, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area with at least a three feet diameter that is barren of and cleared of all flammable materials
|No smoking outside, only in an enclosed vehicle or building
|Sale or use fireworks
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Outdoor cooking (Private property)
|Allowed if they are smaller than three feet in diameter and less than two feet high that is kindled for the purpose of cooking food using only clean dry, untreated wood or charcoal, which are contained by fireplaces, fire pits (free standing and/or above ground), barbecues or other systems approved by the City of Fountain Fire Department
|Allowed if the fire is contained within gas-fueled (LPG or CNG) grills or electric pellet-fed smokers
|Outdoor fire at residence (recreational fire pits)
|Allowed if the fire is contained within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled stoves, indoor fireplaces, and wood-burning stoves. Allowed in permanently constructed fire grates, charcoal grills and wood burning stoves in outdoor areas cleared of all combustibles, using dry untreated wood and or charcoal
|Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or CNG) constructed recreational fire pit