(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Fire Department (FFD) has moved to Stage 1 fire restrictions. The restrictions go into effect at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 7, and will remain in place until conditions change.

FFD said conditions are dry throughout El Paso County and there is an abundance of tall vegetation due to the lack of snowfall. The cold fronts moving in are creating low humidity and strong winds. With conditions as they are, FFD said it is in the City of Fountain’s best interest to move into Stage I Fire Restrictions.

Stage 1 and Stage 2 fire restrictions are as follows: