Fountain Public Safety Department to hold Military Veteran & First Responder Cookout

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Public Safety Department is taking reservations for this year’s Military Veteran & First Responder Cookout.

According to organizers, the event is meant to honor area military veterans, especially those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“You have kept our country safe for the last 20 years and we are forever grateful,” organizers wrote on Facebook. “Military veterans and first responders, please join us as we celebrate all of you and the sacrifices you make for this country.”

During the event, participants will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fountain Fire Department Station #1, 811 N Santa Fe Ave, Fountain, Colorado 80817.

People who are interested are asked to RSVP; you can do so by clicking here.