Fountain Police seek public aid locating witnesses regarding alleged sexual predator

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Tuesday, Dec. 7, around 7:30 a.m., detectives with the Fountain Police Department executed a search warrant in the 7000 block of Trione Lane stemming from a cybertip received from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Daniel Conner Matheny of Fountain, Colo., who was booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material).

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made up of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department and Special Agents with Homeland Security.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information pertaining to this case.

If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.