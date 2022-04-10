FOUNTAIN, Colo — The Fountain Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Around 10:25 PM on Friday, officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to a two-vehicle head-on traffic crash at South Highway 85 and Highway 16.

28-year-old; Jose G. Martinez was last seen running east from the traffic crash scene. According to witnesses, he appeared to be injured when leaving the scene. Fountain Police Department conducted an extensive search, but Martinez was not located.

He is described as a Hispanic male, five-foot, five inches (5’5”), weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and green eyes. He has a tattoo on his right arm with the inscription “Martinez.”

Anyone with information regarding the location of Martinez is asked to contact Fountain Police at (719) 382-4244; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.