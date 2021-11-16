Fountain police search for wanted person who may be armed

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jesus Hernandez is wanted for domestic violence assault and protection order violations.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police in Fountain are actively searching for a wanted suspect in the area of the 100-300 blocks of South Santa Fe Avenue.

25-year-old Jesus Hernandez is wanted for domestic violence assault and protection order violations. Hernadez ran from a home in Fountain to avoid arrest. Police say he may be armed witih a handgun.

Anyone who sees Hernandez is asked to call 911 and avoid any contact with him.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 

Turkey Day Giveaway Enter to Win a Thanksgiving Dinner From Pikes Peak Napa Auto Care
November 17 2021 11:59 pm