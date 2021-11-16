Fountain police search for wanted person who may be armed

Jesus Hernandez is wanted for domestic violence assault and protection order violations.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police in Fountain are actively searching for a wanted suspect in the area of the 100-300 blocks of South Santa Fe Avenue.

25-year-old Jesus Hernandez is wanted for domestic violence assault and protection order violations. Hernadez ran from a home in Fountain to avoid arrest. Police say he may be armed witih a handgun.

Anyone who sees Hernandez is asked to call 911 and avoid any contact with him.

