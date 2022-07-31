FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child.

Ashton Laymon is a 7-year-old boy who was last seen July 30 around 5:30 p.m. He was reported to be near 800 South Santa Fe Ave. in Fountain.

Laymon is 3’8”, weighing approximately 60 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black short sleeve t-shirt, dark blue shorts, and grey and white New Balance tennis shoes.

The boy reportedly told his mother that he was going to stay with a friend but wouldn’t tell her who he was going to stay with. He has not returned home.

Officers have been searching the area but have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Laymon is asked to contact FPD at (719)-390-5555 or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.