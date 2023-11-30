(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is looking for a missing, at-risk adult last seen on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

According to FPD, 61-year-old Linda Nowikowski was last seen on Wednesday around Noon.

Courtesy: Fountain Police Department

Nowikowski is described as 5’7″ with blue eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and carrying a camo backpack. She uses a cane and usually wears glasses.

FPD said Nowikowski is possibly traveling to Chicago. If you have seen or know where she is call (719) 390-5555.