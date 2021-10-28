Fountain police looking for man wanted on aggravated sexual assault charges

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department is searching for a man wanted for three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Thorrin “Thor” Jacob Hacker is a 30-year-old, white male, 6’4” and 170 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He is known to frequent the Colorado Springs area and has family ties to Woodland Park.

Photo courtesy of Fountain Police Department

Authorities believe Hacker is driving a red BMW E-30 sedan, (pictured below) with attached vanity plates “ETHORTY”.

Photo courtesy of Fountain Police Department

If you see Hacker or his vehicle, do not approach him. Contact law enforcement immediately.