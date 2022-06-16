FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is investigating a shooting that occurred on the corner of Harvest Field Way and Harvest Moon Rd., Thursday afternoon.

At 9:40 a.m., FPD officers were called to a reported shooting near Fountain Outdoor School.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Police reports state the incident appears to be an accidental shooing but continue to investigate the case.

There is no threat to the public at this time and no arrests have been made.