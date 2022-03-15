FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Monday, officers with the Fountain Police Department delivered about 15 sets of body armor and 40 ballistic helmets to help Ukraine citzens who are defending their country.

Earlier this month, Governor Jared Polis shared his plans to gather any excess body armor and bulletproof vests from police forces across the state.

Fountain officers dropped their equipment at a location set up by the Colorado Department of Public Safety.

They said their department is grateful to join in on this statewide collaboration.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Since then, more than two million people have fled Ukraine for safety.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says more than 20,000 people from 52 countries have volunteered to fight Russian forces.