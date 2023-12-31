(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) announced the passing of retired K9 Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 31.

Phenix served with FPD from 2018 to 2020. “He served with honor and distinction, contributing significantly to the safety and well-being of the community,” wrote FPD in a social media post.

He was an internal part of the police force and his handler’s family and loved tennis balls and pup cups, according to FPD.