Fountain Police Department arrests two in connection with shots fired report

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Tuesday, Dec. 21, around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department responded to the 500 block of Windsor Lane after receiving a report of a shots fired call for service.

Officers located a stolen vehicle occupied by two adult males. When officers tried to make contact with the occupants, later identified as 32-year-old Toby Herrera and 27-year-old Orlando Colangelo, both ran from the vehicle.

Courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

After a short foot chase, both were caught and taken into custody. Herrera was found to be in possession of an assault rifle.

Officers searched the vehicle where they located another assault rifle, and Orlando was found to be in possession of ID Documents and suspected Schedule II Controlled Substances. Herrera and Colangelo were later booked into the El Paso County Jail.

Colangelo was charged with the following: Motor Vehicle Theft, Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Prohibited Use of a Weapon, DUI and Obstructing a Peace Officer. He is currently out on a personal recognizance bond in a domestic violence case. He has prior felony convictions for: Menacing, Vehicular Eluding and Theft.

Herrera was charged with the following: Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of ID Documents. He has a prior felony conviction for Robbery as well as prior convictions for Obstructing a Peace Officer and multiple driving offenses.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at (719) 390-5555.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.