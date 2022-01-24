Fountain police arrest man illegally possessing methamphetamine after K-9 signals alert

FOUNTAIN, Colo. – On Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, around 9:30 p.m., officers with the Fountain Police Department enacted a traffic stop in the area of Southmoor Drive and Lovitt Lane because of a moving violation.

Courtesy of Fountain Police Department.

While on the traffic stop, officers requested the help of K-9 Moody. Moody gave a positive alert, causing officers to locate suspected methamphetamine.

The driver was identified as 40 year old Brian Morrill who was booked into the El Paso County Criminal Justice Center on the following charges: Unlawful Possession of a Scheduled II with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Officers found that Morrill was out on bond in the 4th Judicial District for felony Drug Possession.