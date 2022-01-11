Fountain Police arrest active duty soldier on charges of child sexual exploitation

FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Tuesday, Jan. 11, around 8:00 a.m., the Fountain Police Department searched a home in the 7300 block of Fortman Ave after receiving a cybertip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Evidence recovered led to the arrest of Fountain resident 30-year-old Ryan Scott Taflinger, an active duty U.S. Army soldier.

Courtesy of the Fountain Police Department.

He has been booked into the El Paso County Justice Center on felony charges related to the Sexual Exploitation of Children (Possession and Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material) and Unlawful Storage of Firearms.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is made of members from the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department and Special Agents with Homeland Security.

FPD Detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating any additional witnesses or victims who may have information on this case. If you have any information, please call Sergeant Sheyna Marshall at 719-382-6918.

You may also wish to reach out to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center at 719-390-5555. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.