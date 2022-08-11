FOUNTAIN, Col. – Several officers were recognized this past week by Fountain City Council for their heroic actions during the shooting where Deputy Andrew Peery and former Marine Alex Paz, lost their lives.

On Sunday, 39-year-old Deputy Peery and another deputy responded to calls of shots fired in a neighborhood in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Peery was shot by a gunman and fell to the ground in front of the house. The deputy quickly called for backup.

Fountain Police say Corporal JD Haley was first to arrive and called for additional officers while developing a plan to rescue Peery. Sgt. Andrew Anderson and Officer Alaverz arrived soon after.

“The team of four used a police SUV to shield themselves from the gunman as Officer Alvarez drug Deputy Peery several feet to safety. Deputy Peery was placed in the SUV where Officer Alvarez began performing life-saving operations,” said Commander Mark Cristiani, of Fountain Police

The total time from Sgt. Anderson’s arrival to execute the plan to rescue Peery took 1 minute and 35 seconds.

Pictured, from left to right: Chief Chris Heberer, Sergeant Andrew Anderson, Corporal JD Haley, Commander Cristiani, and Commander Lewis (Officer Alvarez is not pictured).

“Two times watching the video, I will tell you that young corporal we recognized looked up and said where everybody is and had to wait,” said Fountain Police Chief Chris Heberer.

“They were it, and they went into action.”

On Wednesday, the Fountain City Council opened the meeting with a moment of silence for Deputy Peery before recognizing Sergeant Anderson, Corporal Haley, and Officer Alvarez. After the officers were recognized, they received a standing ovation. Before the ceremony ended, Chief Heberer took the time to thank the community members for attending the meeting.

“I wanna thank you for speaking your thoughts and prayers, and hopefully, we can turn this into action and positivity. And at the end of the day, we have young kids that gotta grow up in this community. We want you to stay, and we want you to be safe.” said Heberer.