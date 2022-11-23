(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) has released the name of the officer who was involved in a shooting that occurred Sunday, Nov. 20.

Officer Brett Ryder has been placed on paid administrative leave per department policy, according to FPD. Ryder has been employed as a sworn police officer with FPD for over five years and is currently assigned to the Patrol Division as a K9 Officer.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is leading the ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting.