(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The City of Fountain said a water main break has caused the closure of Fountain Mesa Road at Ohio Avenue.

The City of Fountain said the closure is expected to last through 3 p.m. The city says anyone wishing to travel north or southbound will need to detour to Comanche Village Drive, detours are marked and drivers are being asked to use caution while driving in the area.

Questions can be directed to Fountain Utilities Operations at (719) 322-2092.