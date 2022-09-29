(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — Fortune Well released its inaugural ‘Fortune 25 Best Places to Live for Families’ ranking, which highlights areas in the U.S. where multigenerational families have the best access to critical resources, community support, and financial well-being. Fountain ranked 23rd on the list, with Fortune Well citing its proximity to Denver and its natural splendor.

Fortune said that Fountain “offers sweeping views and small-town charm,” while being within a ten-minute drive of all that Colorado Springs has to offer. They noted that while housing prices are higher than average the area is more affordable than Denver, and that if you are missing the big city, Denver is only a two-hour drive.

According to Fortune, research showed that more families are dealing with the challenges of raising their children, while also needing to take care of their parents. They said that where you live can make a difference in managing these challenges.

Fortune said they evaluated nearly 2,000 locations, that had between 25,000 and 750,000 residents across all 50 states in the U.S. Fortune’s focus was on families, particularly families that had the responsibilities of raising their own children while caring for aging parents. Fortune also wanted to ensure winning places were where people could afford to buy homes, so they eliminated locations with home sale prices that were more than twice as high as the state median, and/or more than 2.75 times higher than the national median.

The top ten places in the U.S. to live as a multigenerational family are:

Ann Arbor, Michigan Wylie, Texas Olathe, Kansas Mason, Ohio Morrisville, North Carolina Clearfield, Utah Gaithersburg, Maryland Leesburg, Virginia West Chicago, Illinois Novi, Michigan

Fortune found that “seven in ten Americans with at least one living parent said they expect to help their aging parents regularly in the future, with 88% of millennials planning to care for their baby boomer parents.”