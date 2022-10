(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The first electric school bus in El Paso County is set to make its maiden voyage on Wednesday, Oct. 19 to Fountain Middle School.

Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 will celebrate the electric school bus with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

Courtesy: Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8

The District 8 Director of Transportation, School Board President and the Deputy Superintendent will speak at the ribbon-cutting on the addition of the bus.