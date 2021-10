FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Several bees will soon have a new home after their hives were set on fire.

According to the City of Fountain Government’s Facebook page, firefighters responded to an outside fire at the Fountain Nature Center Saturday night.

Picture courtesy of City of Fountain Government

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire and relocate the bees to another area. The bees did not attack and no bee stings were reported.

No information has been released regarding whether the fire was intentionally set or if any arrests have been made.