FOUNTAIN, Colo.– On Tuesday, March 15, Fountain Fire Department and Safe Kids Colorado will be conducting free car seat safety checks between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at 811 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Fountain, Colo., 80817.



Car seats and boosters can reduce serious injury in children by up to 70%, but over 80% are used

improperly.

This event will be held by appointment only, so please contact Safe Kids Colorado Springs at 719-305-7233 to reserve your spot.