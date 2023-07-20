(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — American Humane, a national animal welfare organization announced the semi-finalists for its annual Hero Dog Awards and a dog in Fountain is one of five semi-finalists in the military dog category.

The Hero Dog Awards is American Humane’s annual competition that searches for America’s standout dogs in five categories; therapy dogs, service and guide dogs, military dogs, law enforcement and first responder dogs, and emerging hero dogs.

MWD Fritz is a canine that lives in Fountain and is one of five semi-finalists in the military dog category. Fritz was a member of the 69th Military Police Detachment. He was deployed to Iraq and later Syria from 2018 to 2019. American Humane said while Fritz was deployed he uncovered a concealed cache of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) ensuring the safety and well-being of numerous soldiers.

Fritz was later deployed from 2021 to 2022 to Saudi Arabia offering support to Operation Spartan Shield leading Fritz to Qatar where American Humane said he played a crucial role in the protection and care of over 500 Afghan refugees.

While at Fort Carson Fritz has served over 2,304 hours to law enforcement, ensuring the safety and security of soldiers, civilians, and the surrounding communities while positioned at the entry gates. Fritiz also participated in over 30 demonstrations and was in three Secret Service missions.

Voting is now open for American Humane’s Hero Dog Awards where the public can choose the finalists for the award in each category. The winning dogs will be crowned at an awards gala and broadcast on national television. The page to vote can be found on American Humane’s website linked above.