(PUELBO, Colo.) — The Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control and Greenway District (FCWD) want to celebrate spring, raise awareness about the watershed, offer education and get folks outside in Pueblo by hosting a free event on Saturday, May 6.

FamilyFest at Fountain Creek will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at El Centro del Quinto Sol Rec Center on Pueblo’s eastside. The event will feature booths, food trucks, live music, and art activities set up on the lawn, adjacent to the creek bike trail.

Courtesy: Fountain Creek Watershed, Flood Control, and Greenway District

“We’re excited to kick off the event with a free outdoor Zumba class at 10 a.m., followed by live raptor presentations and a dance performance by CSU-Pueblo’s Ballet Folkorico troupe,” said Watershed Outreach Specialist, Susan Finzel We invite families to come down to the Fest; it’s easy to travel by bikes using the River Trail system in Pueblo.”