(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Last Drop Coffee Shop is hosting a clean-up event for the downtown area of Fountain on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Courtesy: FOX21 News

According to the event’s Facebook page, The Last Drop wants to “get the community together and make Fountain shine!” Those who’d like to participate can meet up at The Last Drop at 10 a.m. and enjoy a 10% discount on their drink. The aim is to clean up around Ohio Avenue and 85/87. People are invited to join in or clean up around their own area of Fountain.

“Post your cleanup photo on Facebook or Instagram with the #Cleanupfountain and you will be entered to win a $20 gift card to The Last Drop Coffee Shop!!!” the Facebook event states.

The Last Drop is located at 105 South Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain right next to the Post Office.