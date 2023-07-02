Balloons gather at Memorial Park Friday morning, ahead of this weekend’s Labor Day Lift Off. / Krista Witiak – FOX21 News

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The founder of the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off has died at 92 over the past week, according to the organization.



Labor Day Lift Off





“With a profound sense of sorrow, we share the news of Dewey Reinhard’s passing– a remarkable individual who held the esteemed title of the ‘Father of Ballooning’ and bestowed upon us the gift of Colorado’s first balloon event…” said the organization in a post to social media.

Reinhard is a Pueblo native and served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955, according to the Balloon Federation of America. He founded the first Colorado Springs Balloon Classic on July 1, 1976. The Father of Ballooning was inducted into the National Balloon Museum’s Hall of Fame in 2011.

Back in 2014, Reinhard contacted Hot Apple Productions at a time when “the future of the event, hung in the balance,” according to the organization. The company helped carry forward the event’s “enduring legacy” as the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off.

“Dewey’s indelible mark on the community of ballooning shall forever endure, etching itself upon our collective memory,” said the post.

Reinhard was remembered for his passion and dedication, which “left an indescribable impact on the lives he touched,” stated the organization.

“We are forever thankful to have bore witness to it,” concluded the post.