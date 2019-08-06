FOUND: Deeno the Dino returns to the Market at Spring Creek

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A dinosaur sculpture that was stolen on July 13 has been found and returned to the Market at Spring Creek.

The Brontosaurus sculpture, nicknamed “Deeno”, is being reinstalled in a concrete base and will be reintroduced at a food truck event Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

According to Western Centers, the owners of the Market at Spring Creek, numerous tips were received, leading to Deeno’s return. The $500 reward was paid to the person who found Deeno.

Deeno is one of five sculptures added to the property in an effort to improve the shopping center.

