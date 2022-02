UPDATE: Thorn has been found.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is asking the public’s help to find Cameron Thorn, age 67, who was last seen on Eagle Street in Aurora, Colorado.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black puffy jacket on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1:00 p.m. and has a cognitive impairment.

If he is seen, please call 9-1-1 or the Veteran’s Affairs Police Department at 720-857-5800.