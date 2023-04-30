MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (KXRM) — Maalique Foster and Stevie Echevarria both scored goals to lift Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC to a 2-1 over previously unbeaten Charleston Battery Saturday night.

Foster tallied his first marker of the season in the fourth minute, tracking down an accurate through ball from Duke Lacroix, who delivered it from Switchbacks FC’s side of the field.

Following a weather delay that lasted nearly two hours, Echevarria also found the back of the net for the first time this season, blasting a shot from outside the 18-yard box that deflected off a defender and past goalkeeper Trey Muse in the 15th minute.

Leland Archer scored Charleston’s only goal in the 27th minute, but Colorado Springs keeper Joe Kuzminsky stopped the only other Battery shot on goal to give Switchbacks FC its fourth win in the last five games.

Colorado Springs (5-1-2, 16 PTS) will welcome in El Paso Locomotive FC (4-1-3, 15 PTS) Fri., May 5, at Weidner Field.