PENROSE, Colo. — A Fort Collins man is dead following a crash on Highway 50 this weekend in Fremont County.

On Saturday, the 56-year-old was driving a honda civic westbound on Highway 50 when he was struck by a van driven by a 31-year-old man from Pueblo who was turning onto the highway from R. Street in Penrose.

The Fort Collins man later died at the hospital. The Colorado State Patrol said drugs, alcohol, or speed were not factors in the crash.