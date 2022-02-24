COLORADO SPRINGS — President Joe Biden announced Thursday his plan to send 7,000 troops to support NATO per FOX News’ Pentagon Team. Those troops willl reportedly deploy from Fort Carson in Colorado Springs and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, however a Fort Carson spokesperson said they “cannot confirm any news reports.”

However, FOX’s team says only some of those 7,000 servicemembers are part of the 8,500 U.S. troops that Biden “put on alert” two weeks ago.

The Fort Carson troops are part of the 3rd Brigade of the 4th Infantry Division, an armored division, and will head to Germany, per FOX’s source, but their final assignment has not been announced.