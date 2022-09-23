FORT CARSON, Colo. — Fort Carson will be conducting prescribed burns to reduce heavy vegetation and warns that smoke will be seen in the area.

Fort Carson said the burns are critical in reducing the potential for wildland fires and are done to reduce heavy vegetation that could lead to and fuel wildfires.

According to Fort Carson, smoke will be visible along I-25 and Highway 115 from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, and also along Highway 350 in Las Animas County.

Fort Carson said they will only conduct the burns, if weather conditions are favorable and that safety is a priority for each burn. They will also work to keep smoke impacts to a minimum.

If you have questions call Fort Carson at (719) 526-9849.