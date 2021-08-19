Fort Carson welcomes new leadership on Aug. 19

FORT CARSON, Colo.– The largest army unit at Fort Carson is now under new leadership. At the ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 19, Major General Matthew McFarlane transferred command of the 4th Infantry Division to Major General David Hodne.

Most recently Hodne was commandant of the U.S. Army Infantry School and previously commanded the 4th infantry division’s First Stryker Brigade combat team.

Hodne shared a message for those who served in Afghanistan saying, “What’s happened today in Afghanistan does not at all diminish the service and sacrifice over the last 20 years. I served alongside the great soldiers in this division and a lot of different teammates in Afghanistan, and they answered the call of our nation.”

Major General Mcfarlane’s next assignment will be acting as the Deputy Commanding General at Fort Shafter, Hawaii.