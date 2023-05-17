(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson celebrated the grand reopening of a recently renovated building on Tuesday, May 16.

Building 1218 on the corner of Ellis Street and Wetzel Avenue began renovations in Feb. 2021 and was completed in Nov. 2022, costing $8.5 million.

Fort Carson said updates included; constructing new ramps, wider door entrances, and lower countertops to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act standards. The building also had aesthetic enhancements such as updated paint schemes, new carpets, and new furnishings. New fire sprinklers, a mass notification system, an energy-efficient HVAC system, and LED lights were also installed.

Fort Carson plans to house several Directorate of Human Resources services and programs in the building including the Transition Assistance Program, Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System (DEERS) and ID cards, Casualty Assistance Office, Suicide Prevention, and Army Substance Abuse Program.

“We are very excited being here, to be able to consolidate down to four buildings, to have a facility that is inviting, to have a facility that is warm and welcome, and to have something so state of the art it just makes it more exciting to come to work every day,” said Michael Webb, Director of Human Resources.