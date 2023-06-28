(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — Fort Carson and the 4th Infantry Division will host Freedom Fest June 30 at Iron Horse Park.

The annual event will be form 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and is open to the public. The event will feature a live concert form multiple musical performers including Exit West, William Michael Morgan, Josh Gracin and Tenille Arts.

Drinks, multiple food vendors, and merchant stands will be open at the festival. The night will be capped off with the largest fireworks display in the area at 10:30 p.m., according to Fort Carson.

Fort Carson is asking anyone without active installation access credentials to apply for a Day Pass to help speed up processing at the installation. For more information you can click on the link above.