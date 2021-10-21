Fort Carson to host 25th annual Make a Difference Day

Fort Carson plans artillery firing exercises for the week of July 22.

FORT CARSON, Colo. – Fort Carson and the Army Volunteer Corps Program will host Fort Carson’s 25th annual Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

Volunteers from the area and will work together on four main projects across the installation for beautification and maintenance.

Locations for this year’s MADD will include the Directorate of Family, Morale, Welfare, and Recreation Sports Complex facility, Iron Horse Park and dog park, military housing areas and storm-water drains and Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 schools.

Volunteers are required to bring work boots or sturdy shoes, a water bottle and work gloves. They are invited to bring rakes, shovels, miscellaneous yard tools and gardening tools.

Participants must be 14 years of age or older. Families with younger children are welcome but must be responsible for monitoring their kids.

Breakfast will be provided, and members from the Fort Carson Knights of Columbus will serve lunch to conclude the event.

All volunteers will receive a certificate of participation, and Soldier volunteers will receive a certificate of achievement.

To learn more about MADD,visit https://carson.armymwr.com/programs/army-volunteer-corps.